South Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding

This announcement sparked a 0.20% plunge of the JSE/FTSE Top 40 – the index of the top 40 stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – which did not, however, indicate any total service disruption (blackout).
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In