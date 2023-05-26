South Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding

This announcement sparked a 0.20% plunge of the JSE/FTSE Top 40 – the index of the top 40 stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – which did not, however, indicate any total service disruption (blackout).

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In