South Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding

Posted on May 26, 2023

Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023.
Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023.

It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run national power company, warned the public that a “very difficult” winter was to be expected, with load shedding reaching stage 8.

This announcement sparked a 0.20% plunge of the JSE/FTSE Top 40 – the index of the top 40 stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – which did not, however, indicate any total service disruption (blackout).

