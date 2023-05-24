renting, not waiting

Air Algérie bets on new fleet for growth

By Nelly Fualdes

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 24, 2023 13:49

An Air Algerie Boeing 737 at Paris’ Orly airport © Laurent GRANDGUILLOT/REA
An Air Algerie Boeing 737 at Paris’ Orly airport © Laurent GRANDGUILLOT/REA

By adding 15 new aircraft to its fleet, Air Algérie plans to become a force to be reckoned with in Africa’s aviation space.

On 17 May, just over a year after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave the green light for Air Algérie to acquire fifteen new aircraft, the latter signed a contract with American manufacturer Boeing for the supply of eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s, with delivery scheduled to start in 2027.

The amount of the order has not been disclosed, but the unit price of this type of aircraft is generally estimated at around $70m ($100m, according to the manufacturer’s catalogue).

READ MORE Algeria – France: Cocaine at Orly Airport, how Air Algérie is handling the scandal

The other seven aircraft will be acquired from Airbus, including five new A330-900s (with a catalog price of around $115m) and two A350-1000s (at over $366m each, according to the latest Airbus catalog dated 2018).

A bet on intra-African transport

By opting for the A350-1000, Air Algérie hopes that Airbus’ largest aircraft will serve a growing number of travelers in the region. “In Africa, operators tend to prefer smaller aircraft

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

In Morocco, KFC has announced ten openings to reach 35 outlets by the end of 2023. © KFC MAROC

finger lickin good

Premium badgeIn Morocco, KFC confirms its appetite for Africa With 10 new stores announced for 2023, American fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken is on schedule for its expansion efforts throughout Morocco.
thumbnail_47993 © Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty

MAN ON A MISSION

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Strategy is the key to success, says Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty Knowledge about the physics of money pulled Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty into insurance but a passion for the industry has sustained the veteran’s staying...
© Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

purse manager

Premium badgeGhana: 10 things to know about Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is steering the affairs for Ghana’s long journey towards a $3bn IMF bailout. The investment banker turned politician e...
© A smelter plant at Anglo American Platinum’s Unki mine in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe, May 16, 2019. The country needs better power supply to support mining. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Deep Drill

Premium badgeZimbabwe’s first oil-gas well signals new era for foreign investment, says Invictus Energy CEO Successful drilling for oil, gas and helium in northeast Zimbabwe shows that the country is open for business, Invictus Energy CEO Scott Macmillan tel...