Air Algérie bets on new fleet for growth

On 17 May, just over a year after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave the green light for Air Algérie to acquire fifteen new aircraft, the latter signed a contract with American manufacturer Boeing for the supply of eight Boeing 737 MAX 9s, with delivery scheduled to start in 2027.
The amount of the order has not been disclosed, but the unit price of this type of aircraft is generally estimated at around $70m ($100m, according to the manufacturer’s catalogue).
The other seven aircraft will be acquired from Airbus, including five new A330-900s (with a catalog price of around $115m) and two A350-1000s (at over $366m each, according to the latest Airbus catalog dated 2018).
A bet on intra-African transport
By opting for the A350-1000, Air Algérie hopes that Airbus’ largest aircraft will serve a growing number of travelers in the region. “In Africa, operators tend to prefer smaller aircraft
