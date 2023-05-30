inner circle

DRC: Who’s who in Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba’s network

By Jeune Afrique

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 30, 2023 15:26

imageGalaxie_Bemba_TAR0_732x419

Appointed deputy prime minister in charge of defence five years after his acquittal at the ICC, the former Congolese warlord can now count on a solid group of followers, complete with allies both within his party and the armed forces.

Alongside Vital Kamerhe, to whom the country’s economic portfolio is under, or Peter Kazadi, the new deputy prime minister of interior, Jean-Pierre Bemba (JPB) is undeniably one of the main stars of the latest reshuffle. He gradually warmed up to Félix Tshisekedi after joining the Sacred Union at the end of 2020.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Genetically engineered maize. (Photo by CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI / CPD / Science Photo Library via AFP)

future crops?

Blow to Kenya-US negotiations on GMO crops as Court of Appeal upholds ban Kenya’s Agricultural lobby groups have applauded last week’s Court of Appeal ruling that will stop the government from importing Genetically Modified ...
© At the Transform Africa summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, heads of state and policymakers discussed ways to ensure connectivity for the African continent. (Transform Africa)

political will

Premium badgeRwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe…Ensuring connectivity on the African continent Connecting rural areas of the African continent to the IT grid and ensuring they will have access to services and care was a hot topic at the Transfor...
By 15 June, Lusaka will make a stock of 50,000 tonnes of maize meal available to the DRC© Junior Kannah/AFP

flour shortage

Premium badgeCan DRC withstand the maize meal crisis? As the DRC’s Greater Katanga and Greater Kasaï face soaring maize meal prices, Kinshasa has turned to Zambia and South Africa to help quell a social c...
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja

new broom

Premium badgeNigeria faces inflation spike as President Tinubu promises end to fuel subsidy Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, has put an end to the long-standing petrol subsidy, which has drained billions of dollars from the...