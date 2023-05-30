DRC: Who’s who in Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba’s network

Alongside Vital Kamerhe, to whom the country’s economic portfolio is under, or Peter Kazadi, the new deputy prime minister of interior, Jean-Pierre Bemba (JPB) is undeniably one of the main stars of the latest reshuffle. He gradually warmed up to Félix Tshisekedi after joining the Sacred Union at the end of 2020.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In