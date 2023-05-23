The president’s visit comes exactly one week before the end of his second term as leader of Africa’s most populous country. It also comes 45 years after he – as federal commissioner of petroleum resources – completed and commissioned the state-owned 100,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta.

The Dangote Refinery has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 900,000 metric tons of polypropylene in a single-train. The single-train system allows for one integrated distillery system that can produce a variety of products.

“We have selected the best plants and equipment and the latest technology from across the world,” Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries, said during his welcome address.

Foray into refinery

Dangote’s initial foray into the refinery business began in 2007 during the final days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s