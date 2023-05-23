repositioning

Nigeria: Buhari commissions world’s largest single-train refinery

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on May 23, 2023 13:08

Nigeria’s President Buhari stands next to Aliko Dangote, CEO of the Dangote Group, during the commissioning of Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari stands next to Aliko Dangote, Founder and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, during the commissioning of Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Lagos on Monday – the country’s first privately owned crude oil refinery in Nigeria, and the world’s largest single-train refinery.

The president’s visit comes exactly one week before the end of his second term as leader of Africa’s most populous country. It also comes 45 years after he – as federal commissioner of petroleum resources – completed and commissioned the state-owned 100,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta.

Nigeria: 5 reasons why the Dangote refinery is a big deal

The Dangote Refinery has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 900,000 metric tons of polypropylene in a single-train. The single-train system allows for one integrated distillery system that can produce a variety of products.

“We have selected the best plants and equipment and the latest technology from across the world,” Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries, said during his welcome address.

Foray into refinery

Dangote’s initial foray into the refinery business began in 2007 during the final days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s

