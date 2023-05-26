Guinea: Mamadi Doumbouya and Sadiba Koulibaly’s divorce is final

Sometimes a promotion can be a punishment. On 9 May, Sadiba Koulibaly, Guinea’s powerful army chief of staff, was appointed minister of urbanism, housing and territorial development, responsible for the recovery of looted state property, replacing Brigadier-General Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, who was subsequently offered the leadership of the Guinean army.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In