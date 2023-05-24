Zimbabwe’s first oil-gas well signals new era for foreign investment, says Invictus Energy CEO

The company said in May that light oil, gas condensate, and helium were confirmed at Mukuyu-1, which forms part of the 80% owned Cabora Bassa project in northeastern Zimbabwe. The finding, about 250km from Harare, cannot yet be classed as a “discovery”, with fluid samples needed first.
