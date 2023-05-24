Deep Drill

Zimbabwe’s first oil-gas well signals new era for foreign investment, says Invictus Energy CEO

By David Whitehouse

Posted on May 24, 2023 04:00

© A smelter plant at Anglo American Platinum's Unki mine in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe, May 16, 2019. The country needs better power supply to support mining. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A smelter plant at Anglo American Platinum’s Unki mine in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe, May 16, 2019. The country needs better power supply to support mining. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Successful drilling for oil, gas and helium in northeast Zimbabwe shows that the country is open for business, Invictus Energy CEO Scott Macmillan tells The Africa Report.

The company said in May that light oil, gas condensate, and helium were confirmed at Mukuyu-1, which forms part of the 80% owned Cabora Bassa project in northeastern Zimbabwe. The finding, about 250km from Harare, cannot yet be classed as a “discovery”, with fluid samples needed first.

