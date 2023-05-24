How Buhari’s foreign trips failed to boost FDI 

Ten days after his inauguration, President Muhammadu Buhari on 7 June 2015, along with a high powered delegation visited Munich, Germany during the G8 summit to submit a “wish list”.

“Security assistance, combating corruption, increased foreign direct investment, power and energy” were focus areas, said a spokesperson.

By 19 July, he had travelled again, this time, to the US where he met President Barack Obama.

During the visit, he was hosted to a dinner by the US Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business federation with more than three million businesses. Also present was the Corporate Council of Africa, a coalition of about 180 companies.

The president said his administration would go ahead with a privatisation programme and asked the American businessmen to take advantage.

Then in October 2015, Buhari travelled to New Delhi for the 3rd Summit of the India-Africa Forum aimed