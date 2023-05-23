conspired to steal

Kenya: Unfit for consumption, government officials to blame for sale of tainted sugar to public

By Victor Abuso

Posted on May 23, 2023 12:33

Granulated white sugar is seen in this picture illustration taken December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/Illustration

Kenyan authorities have suspended 27 government officials, accusing them of releasing into the market around 1,000tn of brown sugar worth KSh20m ($145,000) that had been declared unfit for human consumption.

Eight of those charged were under the supervision of the former Managing Director Bernard Njiraini of the Kenya Bureau of Standards, the agency that examines and certifies products.

On Monday (22 May), they were charged in a Nairobi court and freed on a cash bail of KSh400,000 each, ahead of the pretrial scheduled for 6 June.

Last week, President William Ruto’s chief of staff Felix Koskei said in a statement that the 20,000 bags of sugar that had been imported in 2018 from Zimbabwe were deemed unfit and were either re-shipped or destroyed.

 “The release of the unfit sugar to the market was an irregular and a criminal act,” Koskei said.

