beyond borders

Côte d’Ivoire: Organic pepper production sets sights on European market

By Aïssatou Diallo, special correspondent in Tiassalé

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 9, 2023 09:05

On his family plantation in Tiassalé, Jean-Eudes Kacou has put his faith in pepper. His land produces berries with a unique and exceptional flavour. © Lougué for Jeune Afrique
Ivorian producers are reinvesting in the pepper industry to focus on organic varieties. Jean-Eudes Kacou’s family owns a plantation about 100km north-west of Abidjan (Agnéby-Tiassa region) and gives the ins and outs of the trade.

When crossing the threshold of Jean-Eudes Kacou’s plantation in Tiassalé, it’s hard for the uninitiated to guess what the star crop is. The pepper vines are wrapped around natural stakes, sometimes mirabelle plum trees, sometimes cocoa plants, and blend discreetly into the landscape.

