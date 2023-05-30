Rwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe…Ensuring connectivity on the African continent

Connectivity in Rwanda, which is a majority agrarian country, has provided the setting for Irembo, the first company on the continent to digitise government documents in a unique manner. More than 100 services, including registering births, signing up for a driver’s licence, marriage licences and death certificates, are all available on the Irembo application.

The company, now headed by Israel Bimpe, is entirely ‘Made in Rwanda’, he tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the conference.