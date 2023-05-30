political will

Rwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe…Ensuring connectivity on the African continent

By Laura Angela Bagnetto

Posted on May 30, 2023 12:30

© At the Transform Africa summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, heads of state and policymakers discussed ways to ensure connectivity for the African continent. (Transform Africa)
Connecting rural areas of the African continent to the IT grid and ensuring they will have access to services and care was a hot topic at the Transform Africa summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe late last month. During the three-day conference, which hosted six presidents from Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Zambia, eSwatini, Malawi and Rwanda, speakers from Africa and Europe highlighted challenges and solutions to connectivity as the continent tries not to be left behind.

Connectivity in Rwanda, which is a majority agrarian country, has provided the setting for Irembo, the first company on the continent to digitise government documents in a unique manner. More than 100 services, including registering births, signing up for a driver’s licence, marriage licences and death certificates, are all available on the Irembo application.

The company, now headed by Israel Bimpe, is entirely ‘Made in Rwanda’, he tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the conference.

