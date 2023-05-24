‘Mobile banking is our future’, says Ecobank CEO Jeremy Awori

According to the latest figures, Ecobank Mobile has experienced a 54% increase in transaction value to $7.1bn in the last 12 months.

Ecobank Group, which has invested heavily in technology ($14m in 2021 alone), has seen its digital division become a major part of its business. As such, only 7% of transactions are now conducted in branches compared to 70% in 2015, and almost half are managed via digital channels.

Powerful vector

At the helm of Ecobank for three months, Jeremy Awori, who took over from Nigerian banker Ade Ayeyemi, plans to use digital banking and the products developed since 2016 to help transform and grow Ecobank.

“I believe that mobile banking and digital solutions are our future,” says Awori. “The mobile phone is a powerful vehicle for transformation and we need to include more financial services to facilitate payments and communication with users.”

The Group feels