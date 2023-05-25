nonagenarian politics

Cameroon: Early calls for 90-year-old Biya to run again in 2025 stir controversy

By

Posted on May 25, 2023 08:00

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya at the CEMAC summit in Yaoundé on 17 March 2023. © MABOUP
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya at the CEMAC summit in Yaoundé on 17 March 2023. © MABOUP

Cameroon’s age-old partisan ritual of calling on candidates to declare their candidacies has been revived for the 2025 presidential election. Will Paul Biya heed calls for run for an 8th time?

On 17 May, several figures from the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) gathered around Public Health Minister Manaouda Malachie for a ‘historic meeting’ at the municipal stadium in Mokolo, in the Far North department of Mayo-Tsanaga.

