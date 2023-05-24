purse manager

Ghana: 10 things to know about Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 24, 2023 08:54

© Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is steering the affairs for Ghana’s long journey towards a $3bn IMF bailout. The investment banker turned politician enjoyed playing a background role as a campaign financier and fundraiser until he was appointed minister in 2017 by his cousin president Akufo-Addo. Six years on, he’s one of the most popular ministers in Akufo-Addo’s government for both good and not so good reasons.

Soft-spoken, highly optimistic, Bible-thumping and reserved are common adjectives attributed to Ofori-Atta.

Considered an economic messiah at the time of his first appointment in 2017, he’s today one of the most criticised ministers in Akufo-Addo’s government, not only by political opponents but also members of his own party.

Here are 10 things to know about Ghana’s purse manager.

1. IMF U-turn

A year ago, Ofori-Atta rejected calls for Ghana to go under an IMF programme when the economy began witnessing a decline.

“I can say we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. [The] consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on,” he said at a government town hall meeting in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale in 2022.

READ MORE Ghana: Debt bottleneck gets tighter as Ofori-Atta strives for reprieve

He argued in favour of the controversial E-levy and a raft

