Ghana: 10 things to know about Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Soft-spoken, highly optimistic, Bible-thumping and reserved are common adjectives attributed to Ofori-Atta.
Considered an economic messiah at the time of his first appointment in 2017, he’s today one of the most criticised ministers in Akufo-Addo’s government, not only by political opponents but also members of his own party.
Here are 10 things to know about Ghana’s purse manager.
1. IMF U-turn
A year ago, Ofori-Atta rejected calls for Ghana to go under an IMF programme when the economy began witnessing a decline.
“I can say we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. [The] consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on,” he said at a government town hall meeting in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale in 2022.
He argued in favour of the controversial E-levy and a raft
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In