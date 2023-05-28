DRC: Tshisekedi wants to renegotiate Kabila’s ‘contract of the century’ with China

For his first official trip to China which began on 24 May, Tshisekedi travelled first to Beijing, where he met Jinping before moving on to Shanghai and Shenzen to visit several industrial sites. The trip will hopefully lead to the signing of several agreements.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In