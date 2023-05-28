'economic colonisation'

DRC: Tshisekedi wants to renegotiate Kabila’s ‘contract of the century’ with China

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on May 28, 2023 09:30

Félix Tshisekedi arrives at the extraordinary summit of East African Community heads of state in Bujumbura on February 4, 2023. © Tchandrou Nitanga/AFP
A task force was created by DRC President Félix Tshisekedi ahead of his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in order to identify the axes of discussion for the agreement signed with Beijing in 2008.

For his first official trip to China which began on 24 May, Tshisekedi travelled first to Beijing, where he met Jinping before moving on to Shanghai and Shenzen to visit several industrial sites. The trip will hopefully lead to the signing of several agreements.

