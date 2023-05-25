Kenya Airways-South Africa JV is step towards pan-African airline, says CEO Kilavuka

Antitrust approvals have now been received from both countries for a joint venture on the trunk route between Nairobi and Johannesburg, Kilavuka says. The companies will share revenue and costs and co-operate on capacity on the route, with a start date to be announced shortly.

