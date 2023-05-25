Chewing Gum and Walking

Kenya Airways-South Africa JV is step towards pan-African airline, says CEO Kilavuka

By David Whitehouse

Posted on May 25, 2023 04:00

© Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Kenyan Airways planes are parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 March 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

National airlines in Kenya and South Africa can make progress towards their plan for a pan-African airline while the search for new investors in Kenya Airways continues, CEO Allan Kilavuka tells The Africa Report.

Antitrust approvals have now been received from both countries for a joint venture on the trunk route between Nairobi and Johannesburg, Kilavuka says. The companies will share revenue and costs and co-operate on capacity on the route, with a start date to be announced shortly.

