Kenya Airways-South Africa JV is step towards pan-African airline, says CEO Kilavuka

Antitrust approvals have now been received from both countries for a joint venture on the trunk route between Nairobi and Johannesburg, Kilavuka says. The companies will share revenue and costs and co-operate on capacity on the route, with a start date to be announced shortly.
