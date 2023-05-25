Former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck has hired two US human rights advocates to help raise the alarm in Washington over several potentially ominous developments. These include the widespread expectation that President Macky Sall will run for a controversial third term in next year’s election and mounting legal troubles facing Sall’s main opponent.

