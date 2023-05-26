Somalia: New TV series ‘Arday’ draws ire for ‘violating’ Islamic values

“We call for the immediate suspension of this film and Bile TV should apologise for its conduct,” said the statement from several civil society organisations and Islamic scholars, naming the television network that airs Arday.

As one of the first series produced and broadcast by a local television channel since the fall of the central government in 1991, it aimed to educate and entertain Somalis both within and outside Somalia.

However, civil society groups say the film is an ‘invasion from the outside’ designed to destroy the country’s education system. “Those behind it want to hurt Somali kids’ chances of getting what they’re looking for in life,” said the statement. The release of the TV series coincides with the period that schools are preparing for annual exams.

Sheikh Mohamed Abshir, one of the Islamic scholars behind the statement, says they held a meeting with the Bile TV manag