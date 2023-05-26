The National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun the final process of deduplication and adjudication of voters’ information and is set to release the figures in the coming days.

While the voting process will remain manual, the voter registration process was Liberia’s first switch to a biometric registration system. Although this biometric registration helped to mitigate double registration, the registration process still faced numerous complexities.

According to the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC), Liberia’s largest domestic election observation network, phase one of the voter registration process included “isolated instances of equipment failure, shortage in registration materials (card and ink), instances of voter trucking, and violence”.

The ECC also noted the low presence of security and party agents during phase one.

Array of issues

The ECC report for phase two of the