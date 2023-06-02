Nigeria: Do Benin Bronzes belong to Oba kingdom or the people?

This singular executive act has several implications for restituting these copper-alloy art masterpieces forcefully removed from present-day Edo State, Nigeria. The Cambridge, UK, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, which holds 119 artefacts, the second-largest collection of Benin Bronzes, did not return the pieces on 16 May, as agreed.

This quiet schedule disruption may share more than a temporal relationship with then-president Buhari’s directive. The museum has not yet provided an official statement.

History of the punitive expedition

In February 1897, during the reign of Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, more than 1,000 British soldiers and local allies attacked the Benin Kingdom, desecrating his palace.

The ‘punitive expedition’ carried out by the British was in retaliation for the killing of James R. Phillips, a British deputy commissioner, and seven others in his party. They came to