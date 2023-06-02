Five questions on Kenya’s new debt policy

The national treasury wants parliament to ratify a debt anchor that will guide the borrowing limits pursuant to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) instead of the current numerical ceiling of KSh10trn (around $72.2bn).
