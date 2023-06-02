More or less borrowing?

Five questions on Kenya’s new debt policy

By Herald Onyango



Posted on June 2, 2023 08:03

Worker cleaning Kenya's court of arms at Treasury Building during the budget reading 2020/2021.
As Kenya prepares to table the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning next July, there are adjacent hasty plans to get parliament to change the East African country’s debt ceiling policy.

The national treasury wants parliament to ratify a debt anchor that will guide the borrowing limits pursuant to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) instead of the current numerical ceiling of KSh10trn (around $72.2bn).     

