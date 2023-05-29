at loggerheads

Côte d’Ivoire: Laurent Gbagbo’s exclusion from electoral list raises controversy

By Aïssatou Diallo

Posted on May 29, 2023 07:43

Former Ivorian president and chairman of the PPA-CI, Laurent Gbagbo, during a ceremony in Yopougon, a popular district of Abidjan, on March 31, 2023. Sia Kambou / AFP

In Côte d’Ivoire, former president Laurent Gbagbo remains off the electoral list for the next local elections scheduled for September, a decision that provokes the ire of his supporters and the incomprehension of other opponents.

It’s no surprise that Laurent Gbagbo’s name did not appear on the electoral list published on Saturday, 20 May, by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Gbagbo’s party, the Parti des peuples africains – Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI), which boycotted the meeting of the electoral body in protest, had anticipated the exclusion of the former president.

“We find it unfair,” said Sébastien Dano Djédjé, one of the former leader’s lieutenants.

Faced with the criticism of pro-Gbagbo politicos, Ibrahim Kuibiert Coulibaly, president of the IEC, tried to justify the approach of his institution.

“President Gbagbo had been removed from the electoral list in 2020. His lawyer referred the matter to the electoral commission to ask us to account [for it]. We explained to them that a court decision was made available to the commission, which stipulates that President Gbagbo is deprived of his civil and

