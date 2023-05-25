raising eyebrows

Kenya: Ruto accused of ‘tribal and political’ bias in state appointments

By Victor Abuso

Posted on May 25, 2023 09:00

© Photo: @WilliamsRuto
Photo: @WilliamsRuto

President William Ruto is facing heavy criticism from the opposition and a certain religious leaders, who accuse him of ethnic favouritism and rewarding political allies when making key state appointments.

In the latest appointment made this week, Ruto has nominated Mary Wanyonyi, wife of former electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, to lead the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). The mandate of the agency is to share revenue between national and county governments.

READ MORE Kenya: President Ruto’s first test with court over appointments

Martha Karua, who was Raila Odinga’s running mate in last year’s presidential elections, has described the appointment as a reward for those who helped him get power.

“It’s payback time,” she said on Twitter.

More Politics

© File photo of an artisanal miner climbing out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

rigid regulation

Premium badgeGhana needs stricter regulation and technology to fight off gold-smuggling hub tag ‘The State of the Illicit Economy’ report, presented at the AfCFTA Business Forum in Cape Town, South Africa last month by OriginAll, a company that c...
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya at the CEMAC summit in Yaoundé on 17 March 2023. © MABOUP

nonagenarian politics

Premium badgeCameroon: Early calls for 90-year-old Biya to run again in 2025 stir controversy Cameroon’s age-old partisan ritual of calling on candidates to declare their candidacies has been revived for the 2025 presidential election. Will Pa...
© Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress party in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. Ben Curtis/AP/SIPA

paris in spring

Nigeria’s Tinubu back in France, just before his inauguration With only a few days to go before his inauguration on 29 May, the Nigerian president-elect was once again in Paris as a private citizen.
© Farmers harvest wheat to increase local production of wheat and compensate for the shortage of wheat in Egypt. April 28, 2023. (Photo by Mahmoud Elkhwas / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

harsh consequences

Premium badgeEgypt: Farmers bear brunt of climate change and dam project The Egyptian government has included small-scale farmers in its fight to counter the food crisis as it tries to feed over 100 million people amid a wo...