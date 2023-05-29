'Political persecution'

Angola: Unitel targets Isabel dos Santos in London court

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on May 29, 2023 10:29

Isabel Dos Santos in April 2020 ©Facebook/Isabel Dos Santos.

Unitel, once run by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of late Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos, is demanding the repayment of around $400m worth of loans. The case, kicked off by Angola’s leading telecoms operator in November 2020 before a London court, took a step forward at a hearing held on 23 May.

During the hearing, lawyers representing Unitel, the bastion of Isabel dos Santos’ empire during the presidency of her father (1979-2017), requested that the businesswoman be personally prosecuted alongside Unitel International Holdings (UIH), the entity initially targeted by the proceedings.

