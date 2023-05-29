Beauty Contest

Zimbabwe is world’s most miserable country, economist’s index claims

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 29, 2023 04:00

People walk past a money-changers sign at a market in Harare
People walk past a money-changers sign at a market in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The competition is stiff in a post-Covid world of inflation and supply chain disruptions, but there is a clear winner for the title of the planet’s most miserable country, according to an index published by US economist Steve Hanke.

The 2022 version of Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI) published this month ranks Zimbabwe as the world’s most unhappy place. The index is the sum of the year-end unemployment (multiplied by two), inflation, and bank-lending rates. These are all “bad” factors which create misery.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Tanzania is constructing the Central Corridor Standard Gauge Railway. (photo: twitter)

missing links

Premium badgeTanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway: Most advanced, but victim of minor private sector investment Tanzania’s standard gauge railway project – that seeks to open up quicker transport corridors towards the vast hinterland of Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, and...
Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, in Paris on 10 November 2021. © Damien Grenon for JA

leverage accelerator

Premium badgeAfDB tackles climate change at annual meeting in Sharm al-Sheikh More than 4,000 people have travelled to Egypt to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and ...
© Eskom technicians perform maintenance in Villiers, South Africa, on May 10, 2023. (Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)

Electric shock

Premium badgeSouth Africa prepares for the worst in load shedding It only took one statement to bring South Africa’s Eskom shares into the red. On Thursday, 18 May, Calib Cassim, acting CEO of the publicly-run nation...
© The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

money matters

Premium badgeAfrican Debt: Three proposals to reform the SDR system Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), shares insights on new proposa...