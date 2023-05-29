fight fire with fire

DRC: With Peter Kazadi, the best defence is attack

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Posted on May 29, 2023 12:00

© Peter Kazadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the DRC, during a press briefing on 24 May 2023.
Accused of having used disproportionate force on Saturday 20 May when opponents of Félix Tshisekedi had called for demonstrations in Kinshasa, the government went on the offensive again on Wednesday 24 May, pointing the finger at those it considers to be primarily responsible for the situation. “The government does not intend to allow itself to be pushed around,” warned Peter Kazadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, at a press briefing.

“We do not intend to be intimidated or blackmailed,” he said, with the blackmail in question consisting of claims that “the Tshisekedi government is a population-oppressing dictatorship which stifles freedoms and dispatches its police to commit violent acts.”

‘Biased’ media

Kazadi went on to denounce the media’s handling of the events of the last few days: “What is to be deplored about this media campaign is that some media professionals have lost their sense of balance in disseminating this information. They have become biased. They have only shown the blunders, which are reprehensible…but they have never broadcast the images of demonstrators attacking police officers.”

(translation of tweet below: “If we were a serious country, made up of serious citizens, no one could accept that these kinds of demonstrations be organised…but because of the international community and the international press, we are sometimes forced to tolerate certain things.”)

