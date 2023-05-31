CENTURY-OLD PROBLEM

Uganda – Kenya: Museveni gets tough on ngiTurkana rustlers

By Edward Nyembo

Posted on May 31, 2023 15:10

© File photo of a Turkana warrior with cattle approaching a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)
File photo of a Turkana warrior with cattle approaching a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)

Always positioning himself as a pan-Africanist, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has been reluctant to take a tough stance against neighbouring countries even in the face of provocation. However, he has now taken a strong view on Kenya’s Turkana cattle rustling communities who frequent Uganda and have been accused of stealing cattle from Karamojong.

“The Turkana must never come to Uganda with guns,” Museveni said in an executive order. “Anybody who does so, must be arrested and charged with terrorism by a court martial.”

With this order, the Ugandan president is making yet another push to solve the century-old problem of cattle rustling. The main driver of rustling is guns, and the resolution would seemingly be disarmament.

The Karamojong share a border with Kenya’s ngiTurkana (Turkana people), the Pokot, and South Sudan’s poor, nomadic, armed cattle herding and rustling communities.

Even so, lack of political will on both sides of the border has exacerbated the issue. Museveni is now targeting the Kenyan ngiTurkana in an effort to deal with the situation.

“However, in Kenya, they have not carried out disarmament. That is their issue,” he said in the executive order.

That said, Museveni’s government has attempted and failed to

