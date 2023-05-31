party struggle

Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa bows to pressure, rescinds controversial procurement law

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on May 31, 2023 14:40

© Zimbabwe Vice President and Health Minister General Constantino Chiwenga, who recently passed a controversial procurement bill in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s absence. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Zimbabwe Vice President and Health Minister General Constantino Chiwenga, who recently passed a controversial procurement bill in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s absence. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has distanced himself from a new law meant to conceal how taxpayers’ money is used to procure assets and equipment in the health ministry. Analysts say this clearly shows the levels of confusion within the top echelons of power.

The notice published in the government gazette in early March declared that construction equipment and materials, biomedical and medical equipment, medicines and drugs, and vehicles – including ambulances – are among the list of items of national interest and shall not be publicly disclosed.

It sailed through when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga took up the reins as acting president following Mnangagwa’s April trip to the UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation.

It caught the eye of opposition party leaders and activists, who stirred up protests on social media against the new law.

Some civil society organisations were moving to challenge the law in court arguing that it was unconstitutional – the government should be transparent and accountable to the taxpayers.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Can Mnangagwa use corruption-plagued projects as electoral leverage?

Mnangagwa backtracked in a statement signed by his Chief Secretary Misheck Sibanda saying the document had been

