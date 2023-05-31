Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa bows to pressure, rescinds controversial procurement law

The notice published in the government gazette in early March declared that construction equipment and materials, biomedical and medical equipment, medicines and drugs, and vehicles – including ambulances – are among the list of items of national interest and shall not be publicly disclosed.
It sailed through when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga took up the reins as acting president following Mnangagwa’s April trip to the UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation.
It caught the eye of opposition party leaders and activists, who stirred up protests on social media against the new law.
Some civil society organisations were moving to challenge the law in court arguing that it was unconstitutional – the government should be transparent and accountable to the taxpayers.
Mnangagwa backtracked in a statement signed by his Chief Secretary Misheck Sibanda saying the document had been
