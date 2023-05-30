Holding the Baby

Kenya: Tullow partner pullout at South Lokichar highlights stranded fossil assets risk

By David Whitehouse

Posted on May 30, 2023 04:00

Workers are seen at Tullow Oil’s Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar © Workers at Tullow Oil’s Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers at Tullow Oil’s Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The decision by TotalEnergies and Africa Oil to withdraw from the South Lokichar oil project in Kenya shows the risk that new fossil-fuel investments may become stranded assets.

“The elephant in the room is that fossil fuels have become stranded assets,” given the global aim of a transition to renewable energy, Nairobi-based energy economist Daniel Thuo Njoroge tells The Africa Report.  “There are very few entities which will want to finance new fossil fuel projects,” says Njoroge, an advisory board member at the Africa Utility Forum.

