Thousands from far and wide swarmed the IBB Square in Benue State to witness firsthand the healing powers of firebrand Catholic Priest, Hyacinth Alia. As the crowds pressed against each other, crowd control became more difficult.
After several warnings for the congregation to move back from the altar had gone ignored, Father Alia whipped some of the congregants so they could step back.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In