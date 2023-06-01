human rights?

Ethiopia: New scheme to export maids to Saudi Arabia after ban due to rights abuses lifted

By Samuel Getachew

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 1, 2023 15:35

© Ethiopian immigrants returning from Saudi Arabia arrive at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, 2013. (AFP/Jenny Vaughan)
Ethiopian immigrants returning from Saudi Arabia arrive at Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, 2013. (AFP/Jenny Vaughan)

Ethiopia has started a scheme to send 500,000 house maids to Saudi Arabia, swallowing its concerns over human rights abuses in a bid to tackle depressed foreign currency reserves and inject vitality into key economic sectors.

Last month, the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management government office declared the end of an assisted repatriation of Ethiopian migrants’ programme, which had brought home more than 130,000 citizens.

The move followed depressing images of Ethiopian citizens who had been subjected to cruel abuse in Saudi Arabia jails and homes, intensifying pressure on the central government in Addis Ababa to act swiftly.

Black market

The new plan, which began in April, seeks to have all workers sent through a new arrangement between the governments of Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to stimulate sluggish economic growth.

It will require all salaries to be sent to local Ethiopian banks and have all government-sponsored domestic workers paid in Ethiopian Birr exclusively, a maneuver that will stem the parallel black market, which is commonly used across the country. Local currency there is exchanged at almost

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

seeking shelter

Premium badgeBy 2050, one in two climate migrants will be African, study shows In 2022, climate-related disasters caused an additional 7.4 million internally displaced people in sub-Saharan Africa; a record number that could cont...
© Higher coal prices create greater scope for renewable energy projects, Standard Bank says. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Load Sharing

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Standard Bank, Liberty, Old Mutual’s AIIM to lift renewable investments South Africa’s financial sector is moving to accelerate investment in renewables as coal-reliant national utility Eskom remains unable to ensure a rel...
© Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

sabotage claims

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Mnangagwa blames business for currency chaos President Mnangagwa has blamed the recent local currency devaluation on businesses taking advantage of cheap foreign currency and sabotaging the gover...
© Sami Mainich (photo: supplied)

‘Africa led by Africans’

Premium badgeDow’s Sami Mainich places trust in African talents Since being appointed president of Dow’s Africa operations in late February, Sami Mainich has been on the lookout for partnership opportunities across...