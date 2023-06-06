hidden agenda?

Côte d’Ivoire: A bitter season for the cocoa industry

By Baudelaire Mieu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 6, 2023 10:00

cocoa
A man cuts a cocoa pod from a tree on a plantation in Toumodi, Côte d’Ivoire. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

As the 2022-2023 intermediate marketing year gets underway in Côte d’Ivoire, both the volume of cocoa beans and harvest forecast continues to fall. This could have serious consequences for some Ivorian exporters if they are unable to honour their commitments to international buyers.

Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s leading cocoa-producing country, began its interim marketing campaign for the 2022-2023 harvest on 1 April and ended it on 30 September.

For this period, the government is forecasting a harvest of 450,000tn, or even 500,000tn. This is a smaller volume than the 600,000tn harvested during the 2021-2022 interim campaign. As a result, there is no cause for celebration among the trade, and the usual enthusiasm demonstrated by cocoa growers at the start of the harvest is nowhere to be seen.

READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana: Five questions to better understand the battle over cocoa

It is worth noting that the context of this intermediate cocoa season, known as the short season, is a special one. “This year, the graining is very high, and this has led to a discount of 75 CFA francs per kilo [$0.12 /kg], resulting in a loss of 33.7bn CFA francs. In reality, this is what had to be deducted from the overall amount,” said Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, the Ivorian

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

The Kero supermarket chain was privatised at the end of 2021 and taken over by two brothers from Eritrea, Kelabe and Yamane Berhe. © Kero.

pick & choose

Premium badgeAngoMart, Anseba, Kibabo: New supermarkets continue to flood Angola Once in the hands of those close to the clan of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, the supermarket sector is undergoing a complete ove...

growth spurt

Premium badgeMali, Burkina, Benin, Togo… Who are the local fertiliser leaders? While Mali’s Toguna and DPA are vying for a regional position in West Africa, several other fertiliser companies are playing their cards right.
© A view of harvested cashews (Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency – AFP)

making headway

Premium badgeHow Côte d’Ivoire plans to double cashew processing capacity With their ambitious factory project, Côte d’Ivoire and Arise IIP aim to valorise the local agricultural chain and develop the industrial zone of Akou...
© Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2, Cape Town, South Africa, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

White Space

Premium badgeTullow CEO still confident on Kenya project, may target new African jurisdictions Tullow is seeking new partners for its South Lokichar oil project in Kenya after TotalEnergies and Africa Oil pulled out in May, CEO Rahul Dhir tells ...