Côte d’Ivoire: A bitter season for the cocoa industry

Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s leading cocoa-producing country, began its interim marketing campaign for the 2022-2023 harvest on 1 April and ended it on 30 September.

For this period, the government is forecasting a harvest of 450,000tn, or even 500,000tn. This is a smaller volume than the 600,000tn harvested during the 2021-2022 interim campaign. As a result, there is no cause for celebration among the trade, and the usual enthusiasm demonstrated by cocoa growers at the start of the harvest is nowhere to be seen.

It is worth noting that the context of this intermediate cocoa season, known as the short season, is a special one. “This year, the graining is very high, and this has led to a discount of 75 CFA francs per kilo [$0.12 /kg], resulting in a loss of 33.7bn CFA francs. In reality, this is what had to be deducted from the overall amount,” said Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, the Ivorian