DRC, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania: Why fish are disappearing from the Great Lakes

By Marie Toulemonde

Posted on June 23, 2023 09:15

The African Great Lakes, a global reservoir of biodiversity whose resources benefit 50 million on the continent, are more threatened than ever by overfishing, agriculture, pollution and global warming. We take a data-driven look at this ecological and social disaster.

Since 15 May, Lake Tanganyika has been – theoretically – given a break. To halt the precipitous fall in fish stocks caused by overfishing, DRC, Tanzania, Zambia and Burundi have, for the first time, banned fishing from 15 May to 15 August.

