Dow’s Sami Mainich places trust in African talents

“The entire African region is 100% managed by Africans. ‘Africa led by Africans’ is a motto that is very close to our heart,” Mainich tells The Africa Report from his office east of Cairo.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In