‘Africa led by Africans’

Dow’s Sami Mainich places trust in African talents

By Sherif Tarek

Posted on May 31, 2023 14:28

© Sami Mainich (photo: supplied)
Sami Mainich (photo: supplied)

Since being appointed president of Dow’s Africa operations in late February, Sami Mainich has been on the lookout for partnership opportunities across the continent with governments and the private sector alike, relying completely on an African workforce in his pursuit.

“The entire African region is 100% managed by Africans. ‘Africa led by Africans’ is a motto that is very close to our heart,” Mainich tells The Africa Report from his office east of Cairo.

