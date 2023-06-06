Angola: Private-sector agriculture partnerships are key to diversification, SEZ chief says

More than 80% of Angola’s agricultural produce comes from small farmers. Diversification can be accelerated by reducing the bureaucratic hurdles to accessing state land for farming, Pedro says. Small-scale farmers find it difficult to get bank credit, and need more business-management skills, which can be best delivered by the state and private sector working together, he adds.

