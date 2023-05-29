Zimbabwe: How intelligence and military are running the upcoming general polls

The Southern African nation will hold its parliamentary, local authority, and presidential polls in August this year.

Zanu PF’s primary elections held in March this year were marred by massive rigging and vote-buying. At the centre of the chaos was the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) – an establishment of the country’s most feared and deadly intelligence unit the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

FAZ, which is led by the CIO deputy director Retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi, wrestled the role from a little known organisation called Heritage Trust that ran the national elections in November 2018.

This year’s Zanu PF polls had surprises, with some of its old guards, such as Mnangagwa’s closest ally Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, being toppled.

Inside sources in intelligence say that while CIO’s