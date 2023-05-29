parallel control

Zimbabwe: How intelligence and military are running the upcoming general polls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 29, 2023 13:37

© Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has created a parallel structure run by the State’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to run internal polls of the ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF), and influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

The Southern African nation will hold its parliamentary, local authority, and presidential polls in August this year.

Zanu PF’s primary elections held in March this year were marred by massive rigging and vote-buying. At the centre of the chaos was the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) – an establishment of the country’s most feared and deadly intelligence unit the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF stifles civil society ahead of elections

FAZ, which is led by the CIO deputy director Retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi, wrestled the role from a little known organisation called Heritage Trust that ran the national elections in November 2018.

This year’s Zanu PF polls had surprises, with some of its old guards, such as Mnangagwa’s closest ally Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, being toppled.

Inside sources in intelligence say that while CIO’s

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© At the Transform Africa summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, heads of state and policymakers discussed ways to ensure connectivity for the African continent. (Transform Africa)

political will

Premium badgeRwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe…Ensuring connectivity on the African continent Connecting rural areas of the African continent to the IT grid and ensuring they will have access to services and care was a hot topic at the Transfor...
By 15 June, Lusaka will make a stock of 50,000 tonnes of maize meal available to the DRC© Junior Kannah/AFP

flour shortage

Premium badgeCan DRC withstand the maize meal crisis? As the DRC’s Greater Katanga and Greater Kasaï face soaring maize meal prices, Kinshasa has turned to Zambia and South Africa to help quell a social c...
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja

new broom

Premium badgeNigeria faces inflation spike as President Tinubu promises end to fuel subsidy Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, has put an end to the long-standing petrol subsidy, which has drained billions of dollars from the...
© Peter Kazadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the DRC, during a press briefing on 24 May 2023.

fight fire with fire

DRC: With Peter Kazadi, the best defence is attack Accused of having used disproportionate force on Saturday 20 May when opponents of Félix Tshisekedi had called for demonstrations in Kinshasa, the gov...