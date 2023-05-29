new broom

Nigeria faces inflation spike as President Tinubu promises end to fuel subsidy

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on May 29, 2023 14:26

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu stands next to his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, has put an end to the long-standing petrol subsidy, which has drained billions of dollars from the country’s economy since its inception in the mid-1970s. Analysts tell The Africa Report this bold move will trigger a more than 200% rise in petrol prices and spark immediate inflation.

Last year’s Petroleum Industry Act stipulated the cancellation of the petrol subsidy. However, President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu’s predecessor, continued to uphold it, contending that its termination would impose economic burdens on the Nigerian populace. The subsidy had been included in the amended 2023 budget until June’s end, with the decision to maintain or abolish further payments left to Buhari’s successor.

READ MORE Nigeria: Will Emefiele survive Tinubu's broom? 

Shortly after his inauguration at 10:36am WAT on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu declared the cessation of the petrol subsidy due to its absence in the budget. “The ever-increasing costs of subsidy cannot justify itself amidst our dwindling resources,” he stated. He proposed diverting the funds to bolster public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, asserting this would drastically enhance millions of Nigerians’ lives.

Nigeria spends approximately N18.39bn

