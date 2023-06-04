gold trail

Zimbabwe: Uebert Angel, the man of God accused of money laundering

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 4, 2023 08:30

FuESL4MXsAEf3St

Uebert Angel, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy and ambassador at large to Europe and the Americas, is portrayed as a central figure among powerful gold smugglers from Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary.

Born Uebert Mudzanire, the 44-year-old British-Zimbabwean appears to be close to Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and his niece Henrietta Rushwaya who is also the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

mending relationships

Premium badgeIs Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift? Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up wit...
Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

big fish escape net

Premium badgeNigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu?  Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak...
© Israeli Ambassador David Govrin (courtesy image)

BACK ON TOP

Israel’s ambassador to Morocco: The politics behind David Govrin’s return to Rabat The scandal-plagued former Israeli ambassador to Morocco is headed back to Rabat.

The recent elections brought 18 new governors to Nigeria’s political scene