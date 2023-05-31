Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa blames business for currency chaos

President Mnangagwa has blamed recent local currency devaluation on businesses taking advantage of cheap foreign currency and sabotaging the government’s reputation in the run up to the elections.

In his weekly column in The Sunday Mail, published on 21 May, Mnangagwa alleged that businesses were accessing US dollars from the central bank at concessionary prices, while disconnecting point-of-sale units to discourage sales in local currency.

“We even wonder if at all we are dealing with business anymore, or with politicians disguised as company executives, seeking a political upset,” Mnangagwa said.

It is a narrative that the president has perpetuated for some time. At the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in April last year, Mnangagwa said: “Business cannot purport to support government by day and sabotage it by night and thereafter play victim.”

