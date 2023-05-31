sabotage claims

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa blames business for currency chaos

By The Africa Report

Posted on May 31, 2023 14:30

© Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a handover ceremony where he received medical emergency and police helicopters from Sergey Chemezov the Director General of the Russian State Corporation “Rostec” at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 18, 2023. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

President Mnangagwa has blamed the recent local currency devaluation on businesses taking advantage of cheap foreign currency and sabotaging the government’s reputation in the run up to elections.

In his weekly column in The Sunday Mail, published on 21 May, Mnangagwa alleged that businesses were accessing US dollars from the central bank at concessionary prices, while disconnecting point-of-sale units to discourage sales in local currency.

READ MORE Zimbabwe: Currency crisis may be compounded as election looms

“We even wonder if at all we are dealing with business anymore, or with politicians disguised as company executives, seeking a political upset,” Mnangagwa said.

It is a narrative that the president has perpetuated for some time. At the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in April last year, Mnangagwa said: “Business cannot purport to support government by day and sabotage it by night and thereafter play victim.”

