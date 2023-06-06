Climate change: Floods in East Africa exacerbate food insecurity

In Uganda, floods swept away a bridge of a highway that connects to western Uganda, one of the country’s main food baskets. The road also connects several borders with neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Tanzania and DRC. Flooding incidents were also recorded in Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Sudan.
A long dry spell in several countries, which is becoming frequent in the region due to climate change, has been followed by heavy rainfall. East Africa typically has two rainy seasons every year.
The heavy rainy season starts in October, ending in December, while the little rainy season starts in March and ends in May. But the rainy seasons are increasingly becoming unpredictable: it either doesn’t rain or when it does rain, the rain is heavy leading to flooding which consequently results in fatalities and destruction of properties.
Before 1999, drought in what are normally
