TWO DISASTERS

Climate change: Floods in East Africa exacerbate food insecurity

By Edward Nyembo

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 6, 2023 09:56

Many settlements in Kisoro, southwest Uganda were damaged in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. ((Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Anadolu Agency via AFP)

The East Africa region was hit with heavy rains in May, leading to flooding in several countries. In Rwanda, floods killed more than 130 people in north and western provinces while in Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) South Kivu province, floods killed more than 400 people. Events like this could worsen food insecurity, analysts say.

In Uganda, floods swept away a bridge of a highway that connects to western Uganda, one of the country’s main food baskets. The road also connects several borders with neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Tanzania and DRC. Flooding incidents were also recorded in Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

A long dry spell in several countries, which is becoming frequent in the region due to climate change, has been followed by heavy rainfall. East Africa typically has two rainy seasons every year.

The heavy rainy season starts in October, ending in December, while the little rainy season starts in March and ends in May. But the rainy seasons are increasingly becoming unpredictable: it either doesn’t rain or when it does rain, the rain is heavy leading to flooding which consequently results in fatalities and destruction of properties.

Before 1999, drought in what are normally

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Kenya’s President William Ruto speaks during a press conference at State House, in Nairobi, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

questions raised

Kenya: Ruto sacks top health officials for alleged connection to mosquito net tender scandal Kenya’s Health minister Susan Nakhumicha is in the hot seat after the Sh3.7bn mosquito net tender supply scandal hit her ministry.
© Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speak to the media at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

diplomatic activism

Premium badgeHow Erdogan turned Turkey into a key player in Africa via economy, religion, arms… Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose re-election on 28 May was predicted by many observers, has turned his country into a major player acros...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

russian headache

Premium badgeBRICS ministers meeting leaves South Africa in choppy waters over Putin’s possible attendance The mystery over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be present for the summit in August overshadowed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Tow...
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare

settling scores

Premium badgeZimbabwe: New law to have ‘chilling effect’ on opposition A draconian new law in Zimbabwe further closes down space for the opposition.