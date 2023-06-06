Somalia fights corruption for debt relief and economic transformation

To be considered for relief, the country must make a visible effort to tackle corruption and improve its financial institutions in line with economic reforms. The impetus for such a deal has spawned the Somali government to announce an all-out war on corruption.

Clamp-down on corruption

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed a series of anti-corruption directives, saying his administration is committed to fighting the problem. He added that individuals have already been arrested for corruption-related offenses and will be brought to justice soon. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre added that the trials for those already in custody would be publicly televised.

The government’s directive to tackle the age-old problem includes combatting meritocracy, enhancing public financial management systems, strengthening accountability, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of government