Somalia fights corruption for debt relief and economic transformation

To be considered for relief, the country must make a visible effort to tackle corruption and improve its financial institutions in line with economic reforms. The impetus for such a deal has spawned the Somali government to announce an all-out war on corruption.
Clamp-down on corruption
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed a series of anti-corruption directives, saying his administration is committed to fighting the problem. He added that individuals have already been arrested for corruption-related offenses and will be brought to justice soon. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre added that the trials for those already in custody would be publicly televised.
The government’s directive to tackle the age-old problem includes combatting meritocracy, enhancing public financial management systems, strengthening accountability, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of government
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In