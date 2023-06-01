No mercy

Ghana: More deaths feared as power cut hits hospitals over non-payment

By Kent Mensah

Posted on June 1, 2023 08:41

The Electricity Company of Ghana is disconnecting offices that are behind in paying their electricity bill. (Photo: @ECGghOfficial)

An attempt by an electricity firm in Ghana to recover debt from customers including state-run hospitals by cutting power has resulted in the death of two newborns.

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) is on a collision course with St Anne’s Hospital in Damongo, which is more than 630km (390 miles) by road from the capital, Accra, over a debt of more than $370,000.

The NEDCo task force was ruthless and merciless by taking the community health facility off the national grid, leading to the death of two babies who were on blood transfusion, medical experts say.

“That was a cruel act and came as a shock to us because this is a health facility, regardless of the arrears we need to settle,” Dr Gbeadese Ahmed of St. Anne’s Hospital tells The Africa Report.  “You cannot replace life, but we can always have a way to clear this debt.”

READ MORE Ghana: Lessons to be learnt from excess electricity shambles

The development led to a total shutdown of the hospital – managed by the government – for some days, affecting healthcare delivery in the deprived community. It took the intervention of the local MP, who

