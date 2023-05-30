Blow to Kenya-US negotiations on GMO crops as Court of Appeal upholds ban

Through Attorney General Justin Muturi, the government had appealed last year’s decision by the High Court that had suspended the government’s move, arguing it had interfered with the freedom and rights of Kenyans who want to trade and consume GMO products.

However, three Court of Appeal judges, Justice Mohammed Warsame, Ali Aroni, and John Mativo, unanimously ruled that the government’s application lacked merit, and the public had not been engaged in the decision to import GMO foods.

Court of Appeal three-judge bench dismisses gov't application to allow importation of GMO food in the country, says case lacks merit pic.twitter.com/kb024WhAEG

“Public interest test was not met. We see nothing for the court to preserve,” the judges said.

The judgment means that the Kenyan government cannot import and distribute GMO foods and seedlings until the case filed at the High Court by agricultural lobby groups is determined.

Last year, the High Court admitted two lawsuits opposing GMOs: one by Paul Mwangi, the lawyer of opposition leader Raila Odinga, and Peasants League, a lobby representing small-scale farmers. The League said the decision by the government to lift the GMO ban was not procedural and was unlawful, adding that imported GMO foods posed a health risk to Kenyans.

Samwel Nderitu, founder of G-BIACK, the Grow Biointensive Agriculture Centre of lobby groups that oppose GMOs tells The Africa Report that the ruling is a relief.

“GMOs are not sustainable in this country. The ruling brings joy to small farmers like us,” he says.

Nderitu accused President William Ruto of playing politics with food security in the country to benefit foreign companies, warning that the move will kill indigenous seeds.

“This government wants foreign companies to undermine our food and seed sovereignty,” he adds.

The government has not indicated if it will ask the Supreme Court to appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

Ruto remains adamant