Blow to Kenya-US negotiations on GMO crops as Court of Appeal upholds ban

By Victor Abuso

Posted on May 30, 2023 13:56

© Genetically engineered maize. (Photo by CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI / CPD / Science Photo Library via AFP)
Genetically engineered maize. (Photo by CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI / CPD / Science Photo Library via AFP)

Kenya’s Agricultural lobby groups have applauded last week’s Court of Appeal ruling that will stop the government from importing Genetically Modified Foods (GMO).

Through Attorney General Justin Muturi, the government had appealed last year’s decision by the High Court that had suspended the government’s move, arguing it had interfered with the freedom and rights of Kenyans who want to trade and consume GMO products.

However, three Court of Appeal judges, Justice Mohammed Warsame, Ali Aroni, and John Mativo, unanimously ruled that the government’s application lacked merit, and the public had not been engaged in the decision to import GMO foods.

