South Africa: Standard Bank, Liberty, Old Mutual’s AIIM to lift renewable investments

Standard Bank, Liberty Holdings and Stanlib are planning to launch a renewable energy fund to catalyze investor appetite for South Africa’s energy transition, Kenny Fihle, CEO of the Standard Bank’s corporate and investment bank, told a media briefing on 30 May. The bank is exploring “all possible alternatives” for the fund, which may be open to retail as well as institutional investors, he says.

