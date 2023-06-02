interplay of voices

Gothataone Moeng brings stories from Botswana to a wider audience with ‘Call and Response’

By Olivia Snaije

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 2, 2023 10:57

© Motswana novelist Gothataone Moeng. (photo: Kieron Walquist)
Motswana novelist Gothataone Moeng. (photo: Kieron Walquist)

Tensions between past and present, tradition and modernity, and urban and rural spaces provide the basis for the debut collection of short stories by the thoughtful, young Motswana writer.

The title refers to a conversation in music, and Moeng chose it, she says, because it was initially the title of one of her stories which was a dialogue between the past and present, but that it worked for many of the stories in the collection.

Although Moeng is young, her prose is mature – spare and subtle, with both universal and local appeal. Beautifully crafted, they somehow echo US author Elizabeth Strout’s stories. They pull the reader, seemingly effortlessly, into the intimacy of a character, focusing on details and everyday life which open onto wider issues, whether rural Botswana, or in Strout’s case, rural Maine in the US.

READ MORE Cameroon: Hemley Boum scratches scars of colonialism in ‘Days Come and Go’

Moeng grew up in Serowe, a large traditional village immortalised by the late South African-born writer Bessie Head, in her 1981 novel, Serowe: Village of Rain-Wind, where she settled until her death.

Speaking to The Africa Report from Serowe, Moeng says

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

mending relationships

Premium badgeIs Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift? Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up wit...
Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

big fish escape net

Premium badgeNigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu?  Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak...
© Israeli Ambassador David Govrin (courtesy image)

BACK ON TOP

Israel’s ambassador to Morocco: The politics behind David Govrin’s return to Rabat The scandal-plagued former Israeli ambassador to Morocco is headed back to Rabat.

The recent elections brought 18 new governors to Nigeria’s political scene