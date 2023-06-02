Gothataone Moeng brings stories from Botswana to a wider audience with ‘Call and Response’

The title refers to a conversation in music, and Moeng chose it, she says, because it was initially the title of one of her stories which was a dialogue between the past and present, but that it worked for many of the stories in the collection.
Although Moeng is young, her prose is mature – spare and subtle, with both universal and local appeal. Beautifully crafted, they somehow echo US author Elizabeth Strout’s stories. They pull the reader, seemingly effortlessly, into the intimacy of a character, focusing on details and everyday life which open onto wider issues, whether rural Botswana, or in Strout’s case, rural Maine in the US.
Moeng grew up in Serowe, a large traditional village immortalised by the late South African-born writer Bessie Head, in her 1981 novel, Serowe: Village of Rain-Wind, where she settled until her death.
Speaking to The Africa Report from Serowe, Moeng says
