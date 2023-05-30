feuds abound

Sudan: Ceasefire extension brings renewed fighting and little aid

By AFP

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on May 30, 2023 16:45

© Smoke billows in southern Khartoum on May 29, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between two rival generals in Sudan. A one-week ceasefire aiming to allow humanitarian aid for civilians in war-torn Sudan expires on May 29 at night, one of numerous ceasefires previously announced and immediately violated in six weeks of urban warfare which killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. (Photo by AFP)
Smoke billows in southern Khartoum on May 29, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between two rival generals in Sudan. A one-week ceasefire aiming to allow humanitarian aid for civilians in war-torn Sudan expires on May 29 at night, one of numerous ceasefires previously announced and immediately violated in six weeks of urban warfare which killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. (Photo by AFP)

Fighting flared again in Sudan on Tuesday despite the latest ceasefire pledges of the two warring generals, meant to allow desperately needed aid to reach besieged civilians.

US and Saudi mediators announced late Monday that the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had agreed to extend by five days the humanitarian truce they frequently violated over the past week.

Since the extension announcement, residents reported “clashes with various kinds of weapons in southern Khartoum”, and fighting in Nyala, South Darfur’s state capital.

READ MORE Sudan: Upsurge of nostalgic supporters of Bashir and Islamic extremists, warns analyst

“There is no ceasefire in Sudan,” analyst Rashid Abdi, a fellow with the Rift Valley Institute, said on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, he pointed to “a deep disconnect between the reality on the ground in Sudan and diplomacy in Jeddah”, where the mediators had brokered the truce between army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The mediators admitted the truce had been “imperfectly observed” but said the extension “will permit further humanitarian efforts.”

The war has

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

imageGalaxie_Bemba_TAR0_732x419

inner circle

Premium badgeDRC: Who’s who in Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba’s network Appointed deputy prime minister in charge of defence five years after his acquittal at the ICC, the former Congolese warlord can now count on a solid ...
© Genetically engineered maize. (Photo by CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI / CPD / Science Photo Library via AFP)

future crops?

Blow to Kenya-US negotiations on GMO crops as Court of Appeal upholds ban Kenya’s Agricultural lobby groups have applauded last week’s Court of Appeal ruling that will stop the government from importing Genetically Modified ...
© At the Transform Africa summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, heads of state and policymakers discussed ways to ensure connectivity for the African continent. (Transform Africa)

political will

Premium badgeRwanda, Malawi, Zimbabwe…Ensuring connectivity on the African continent Connecting rural areas of the African continent to the IT grid and ensuring they will have access to services and care was a hot topic at the Transfor...
By 15 June, Lusaka will make a stock of 50,000 tonnes of maize meal available to the DRC© Junior Kannah/AFP

flour shortage

Premium badgeCan DRC withstand the maize meal crisis? As the DRC’s Greater Katanga and Greater Kasaï face soaring maize meal prices, Kinshasa has turned to Zambia and South Africa to help quell a social c...