US and Saudi mediators announced late Monday that the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had agreed to extend by five days the humanitarian truce they frequently violated over the past week.

Since the extension announcement, residents reported “clashes with various kinds of weapons in southern Khartoum”, and fighting in Nyala, South Darfur’s state capital.

“There is no ceasefire in Sudan,” analyst Rashid Abdi, a fellow with the Rift Valley Institute, said on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, he pointed to “a deep disconnect between the reality on the ground in Sudan and diplomacy in Jeddah”, where the mediators had brokered the truce between army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The mediators admitted the truce had been “imperfectly observed” but said the extension “will permit further humanitarian efforts.”

The war has