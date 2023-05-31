Shifting alliances

Angola says it’s ready to ditch Russia for US as Lourenço eyes third term

By Julian Pecquet

Posted on May 31, 2023 09:36

Angola's President João Lourenço in Tokyo on March 13, 2023. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Fuminori Ogane / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
Angola’s President João Lourenço in Tokyo on March 13, 2023. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Fuminori Ogane / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

Angola is ready to ditch Russia for the US as President João Lourenço looks to garner Western support amid early rumours of a controversial third term.

From arms sales to green energy to direct flights, Luanda is forging ahead with ever-deepening ties with Washington even as other countries in southern Africa look to preserve their Cold War-era ties to Moscow while playing all sides. With the oil-rich nation celebrating 30 years of relations with the US this year, the Angolan leader is looking to score a domestic political win through a White House meeting with his American counterpart.

