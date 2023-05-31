Will CAR be hosting a Russian military base soon?

Is the relationship between the Central African Republic and Russia entering a new phase? In an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia, Léon Dodonu-Punagaza, the Central African ambassador to Moscow, opened the door to a considerable increase in military aid to his country, speaking of building a “military base” on Central African soil.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In