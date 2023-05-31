centre of power

Will CAR be hosting a Russian military base soon?

By Mathieu Olivier

Posted on May 31, 2023 11:18

© A Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) in a street in Bangui on 15 October 2020. CAMILLE LAFFONT/AFP
A Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) in a street in Bangui on 15 October 2020. CAMILLE LAFFONT/AFP

The Central African ambassador in Moscow has said that his country is ready to host a military base that could house up to 10,000 Russian soldiers. And that President Touadéra would make the trip to St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa summit.

Is the relationship between the Central African Republic and Russia entering a new phase? In an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia, Léon Dodonu-Punagaza, the Central African ambassador to Moscow, opened the door to a considerable increase in military aid to his country, speaking of building a “military base” on Central African soil.

