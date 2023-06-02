shifting alliances

Liberia’s opposition enters into alliances ahead of elections

By Dounard Bondo

Posted on June 2, 2023 08:49

Supporters hold a banner bearing a portrait of the President of the Opposition Collaborating Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings, during a rally against poor living conditions.(Photo by Emmanuel Tobey/AFP)
Supporters hold a banner bearing a portrait of the President of the Opposition Collaborating Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings, during a rally against poor living conditions.(Photo by Emmanuel Tobey/AFP)

Liberia’s opposition has currently turned to cementing coalitions and alliances in a bid to win in the upcoming October 2023 elections. This push for alliances comes a year after two constituent parties left the opposition coalition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in 2022.

On 27 May, Alexander Cummings, the standard bearer of the CPP announced Charlyne Brumskine as his running mate. His choice cements the partnership between his party, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty party (LP) who both make up the CPP.

