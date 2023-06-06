Tanzania: Will Samia crack the whip on ministries over irregular deals in audit report?

The head of state might have to wait for the report to make its way through procedural hearings in parliament that sits in the political capital of Dodoma. Even as she does so, her appointment of High Court judge George Masaju as her legal advisor seemingly foreshadows any preparation for stern measures likely to be taken by the nation’s top executive.

Samia received the audit report on 29 March and consequently sacked the Tanzania Railways Corporation Board as well as John Nzulule, the director of Tanzania Government Flight Agency. The ouster is suspected to have been linked to a separate but unpublicised report by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.

The two agencies are at the core of signature infrastructure projects – a standard gauge railway and acquisition of aeroplanes -projects that began when Samia served as vice president to the late John Pombe Magufuli.

