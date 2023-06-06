Bad tenders

Tanzania: Will Samia crack the whip on ministries over irregular deals in audit report?

By Joseph Burite

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 6, 2023 08:30

EzoZudDXEAIdki7 © File photo of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan (twitter/ @SuluhuSamia)
File photo of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan (twitter/ @SuluhuSamia)

Tanzanian public officials are bracing for punitive action as President Samia Suluhu Hassan signals her intent to address irregularities cited in the latest controller and auditor general report, which covers the 2021/2022 financial year.

The head of state might have to wait for the report to make its way through procedural hearings in parliament that sits in the political capital of Dodoma. Even as she does so, her appointment of High Court judge George Masaju as her legal advisor seemingly foreshadows any preparation for stern measures likely to be taken by the nation’s top executive.

Samia received the audit report on 29 March and consequently sacked the Tanzania Railways Corporation Board as well as John Nzulule, the director of Tanzania Government Flight Agency. The ouster is suspected to have been linked to a separate but unpublicised report by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.

READ MORE Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa…Reformers who are pushing for open procurement in Africa

The two agencies are at the core of signature infrastructure projects – a standard gauge railway and acquisition of aeroplanes -projects that began when Samia served as vice president to the late John Pombe Magufuli.

That

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

mending relationships

Premium badgeIs Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift? Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up wit...
Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

big fish escape net

Premium badgeNigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu?  Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak...
© Israeli Ambassador David Govrin (courtesy image)

BACK ON TOP

Israel’s ambassador to Morocco: The politics behind David Govrin’s return to Rabat The scandal-plagued former Israeli ambassador to Morocco is headed back to Rabat.

The recent elections brought 18 new governors to Nigeria’s political scene