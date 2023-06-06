caught off guard

Zimbabwe: Main opposition party CCC could run out of time as election date set week earlier

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 6, 2023 10:50

© Zimbabwe opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) casts his ballot during by-elections in March 2022. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)
Zimbabwe opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) casts his ballot during by-elections in March 2022. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set 23 August for the polls, leaving Citizens Coalition for Change with only three weeks to complete its internal candidate selection process.

But CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere tells The Africa Report their candidate list will be ready before 21 June.

The proclamation of the election date for presidential, parliamentary, and municipality elections by Mnangagwa last Wednesday comes amid a delimitation report and voters’ roll marred by errors.

New system to select candidates

CCC, using a new system of candidate selection, is yet to announce its successful members of parliament and councillors despite launching the process in April.

There was reluctance on the part of some Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) strategists to hold the election at all, says Stephen Chan, a professor of World Politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

“However, bringing the election date a week forward – when everyone was expecting 30 August, including some CCC planners, does seem to be

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Kenya’s President William Ruto speaks during a press conference at State House, in Nairobi, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

questions raised

Kenya: Ruto sacks top health officials for alleged connection to mosquito net tender scandal Kenya’s Health minister Susan Nakhumicha is in the hot seat after the Sh3.7bn mosquito net tender supply scandal hit her ministry.
© Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speak to the media at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

diplomatic activism

Premium badgeHow Erdogan turned Turkey into a key player in Africa via economy, religion, arms… Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose re-election on 28 May was predicted by many observers, has turned his country into a major player acros...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

russian headache

Premium badgeBRICS ministers meeting leaves South Africa in choppy waters over Putin’s possible attendance The mystery over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be present for the summit in August overshadowed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Tow...
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare

settling scores

Premium badgeZimbabwe: New law to have ‘chilling effect’ on opposition A draconian new law in Zimbabwe further closes down space for the opposition.