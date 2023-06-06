Zimbabwe: Main opposition party CCC could run out of time as election date set week earlier

But CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere tells The Africa Report their candidate list will be ready before 21 June.

The proclamation of the election date for presidential, parliamentary, and municipality elections by Mnangagwa last Wednesday comes amid a delimitation report and voters’ roll marred by errors.

New system to select candidates

CCC, using a new system of candidate selection, is yet to announce its successful members of parliament and councillors despite launching the process in April.

There was reluctance on the part of some Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) strategists to hold the election at all, says Stephen Chan, a professor of World Politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

“However, bringing the election date a week forward – when everyone was expecting 30 August, including some CCC planners, does seem to be